Mancini expecting Inter improvment

Inter boss Roberto Mancini says his side are yet to hit top gear in Serie A this term, despite making their best start to a season since 1966 with a 1-0 win over Verona on Wednesday.

Felipe Melo's second-half header was enough to hand Inter a fifth straight win to keep the Milan club top of the table, despite only scoring six goals.

But Mancini insists he is focusing on results rather than performances, claiming his side, which saw a number of new arrivals in the summer, can only improve.

Speaking after the game, the former Manchester City boss exclaimed: "I do not get this thing to play well. I do not think there is someone that can play like Barcelona, ​​or at least I have not seen any team that can win games four or 5-0.

"It doesn't take much to figure out we are not Barcelona, but we are at the beginning of the season.

"Milan won a championship always winning 1 to 0.

"I think it takes time, we have added many new players."

However, Mancini still claimed he was unhappy about the way his team started the game, which saw a first half of precious few chances, but remains confident his side will improve as the season progresses.

"I'm not satisfied with the first twenty minutes played by the team, they were subdued, Amici was probably a little tired," he said.

"Later we came out well in the second half and we did well. The first league matches are never easy and the results of other teams prove it."