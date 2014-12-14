Mancini eyeing January additions to Inter squad

Mancini has led Inter to just one victory in five attempts in all competitions since his return to San Siro last month - with just one point accrued from a possible nine in Serie A.

With Inter languishing in the bottom half of the league, key first-teamers like Mauro Icardi and Fredy Guarin have been linked with a move away from Inter.

However, Mancini is bullish over the pair's status, insisting neither the Argentinian or Colombian will be used to fund any moves when the window re-opens next month.

He told reporters: "New players? When I think about the team, it is normal that we need different players for playing in a different way.

"I am not sure, but I think that the club may sign new players.

"Guarin and Icardi up for sale? I don’t think so, I think that we have just to buy some players that we are currently missing."

One name regularly linked with a return to inter since Mancini was hired is Italy international Mario Balotelli - struggling to make an impact since his move to Liverpool.

Mancini gave Balotelli his senior debut when in his first Inter reign, and also took the striker to Manchester City, where the pair won the Premier League - though the 50-year-old once again played down the chances of a reunion at San Siro.

"Did I talk with Balotelli? The last time was two years ago, before a match in London," Mancini explained.

"I support Mario, I hope that he will be happy one day."