Mancini hints at Shaqiri and Santon departures

Roberto Mancini has backed Inter pair Xherdan Shaqiri and Davide Santon to impress in the Premier League if, as suggested, they make the move to England.

Shaqiri moved to the Serie A club from Bayern Munich in January while Santon made his San Siro return from Newcastle United during the same transfer window.

However, both seem surplus to requirements and have been linked to Stoke City and Watford respectively, with Mancini suggesting moves could be on the cards due to squad restrictions.

"We have to move some players on – if we're being asked about Santon and Shaqiri that’s because they’re good players," he told reporters.

"Shaqiri is a fantastic player but we have some problems with the squad list.

"We have 25 players and we need to sell some but I think they are two good players for English championship."

Mancini was also quizzed on the potential signings of Mohamed Salah, Ivan Perisic and Stevan Jovetic, with the club having been quick to bolster their squad in recent weeks.

Geoffrey Kondogbia, Martin Montoya and Miranda have all joined a squad that finished eighth in Serie A last term.

"They're great players but they belong to other teams," Mancini said of the trio they have been linked to.

"Salah is a good player but until his situation becomes clear it’s not right to speak about him.

"Finding players who can play on the wing and as a centre-forward would be good for us, as we're a bit short up front."