Mancini: Inter's future is bright after successful window

Inter head coach Roberto Mancini has spoken of his delight at his team's business in the transfer window and expressed optimism at what a young squad at San Siro can achieve in the future.

The Serie A side were extremely busy in the market, bringing in the likes of Geoffrey Kondogbia, Miranda, Ivan Perisic and Stevan Jovetic, while selling Mateo Kovacic to Real Madrid and Hernanes to Juventus.

Inter have started the new season well, winning their first two Serie A encounters ahead of Saturday's derby against rivals Milan.

Mancini acknowledged he faces an initial challenge to merge all his new arrivals into a cohesive unit but believes the future is looking bright at San Siro.

"Yes, I am satisfied, especially because the market is strange and you are not always able to achieve all your goals," the 50-year-old told his official website.

"We did well to complete so many deals and we have strengthened the team with good players. Now it is important that we put them together well.

"It is a young team and it already was last year. Inter have an excellent base for the future and I think we can do well putting them together with some more experienced players."

As well as being impressed by Inter's dealings, the former Manchester City manager was thrilled to see Serie A as a whole flex its muscles, with the league attracting a number of high-profile recruits.

Mancini continued: "It is important that Italian teams have begun to spend again.

"Although Inter have been perceived as the team that has bought the most players, in fact I think we are 14th or 15th - in front of us there are many other clubs who have bought many more - even 13, 14 or 15 signings!"