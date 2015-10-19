Mancini: Maybe I do not understand anything about football

Inter coach Roberto Mancini offered a withering putdown to his critics following the 0-0 Serie A draw with Juventus – sarcastically suggesting that he does not "understand football".

Despite struggling to an underwhelming eighth place last season, Inter find themselves in the thick of the title race this time around and would have returned to the Serie A summit with victory over the champions, who remain eight points worse off in 14th.

Nevertheless, Mancini has come in for criticism in some quarters due to a perceived negative style of play that has seen Inter score only eight times in as many league matches – a tally matched by second-bottom Carpi, while second-placed Roma have scored 20.

The 50-year-old won three consecutive Scudetti with Inter between 2006 and 2008 before claiming the Premier League title at Manchester City and he firmly believes his current Inter vintage are on the right track

"The fact remains that I perceive always too many criticisms of us," he said.

"Since the beginning of the season I hear certain things despite five consecutive victories.

"Maybe I do not understand anything about football."

He added: "We need to improve a few things but that's normal. I think we can be up there [challenging for the title].

"Are we the favourites? Fiorentina are doing well, despite losing to Napoli, who are there with Roma and Juventus will return."