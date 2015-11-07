Mancini opens up on potential Inter move for Pirlo

Roberto Mancini has insisted there has not yet been contact between Inter and Andrea Pirlo, but suggested the club could make a move for the experienced playmaker come January.

The 36-year-old left Juventus for New York City earlier this year, but has been heavily linked with a temporary return to Serie A now that the MLS season has come to an end for his side.

Inter have reportedly already been in touch to discuss a loan spell, but Mancini has made it clear such reports are premature.

"It is not true that we have already been in touch with Pirlo. I have never spoken with him," Mancini said at a news conference.

"Anything can happen in football, but there is nothing in those rumours for now.

"The MLS campaign has ended for him, but I don't know what his intentions are, whether he is interested in returning to Serie A for a few months. He could return to Serie A and would definitely be an important player for any team.

"Pirlo is a real champion. He is not a normal player. He understands what's happening on the pitch before anyone else.

"We are always looking at players with his abilities, because we have enough midfielders who are very strong physically and he could add something."

Pirlo was previously at Inter between 1998 and 2001, a spell which included loans to Reggina and Brescia.