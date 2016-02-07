Mancini rues Inter's set-piece woe

Roberto Mancini lamented Inter's sloppy defending at set-pieces and says his side threw away two points in Sunday's enthralling 3-3 draw at Verona.

Jeison Murillo headed Inter into an early lead in the Serie A contest at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi.

However, rock-bottom Verona threatened an upset as Filip Helander and Eros Pisano scored before half-time before Artur Ionita made it 3-1 after the break, with all three goals coming from Luca Marrone assists at set-plays.

Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic completed brilliant Inter counter-attacks to restore parity and earn a draw, but head coach Mancini was less than impressed by his side's defending.

"We threw two points away and it could've ultimately been worse, because we risked conceding a fourth on the counter at the end," Mancini told Sky Sport Italia.

"Unfortunately we conceded three goals from set-pieces. We conceded a similar goal against AC Milan, so we have to improve these things that we had been doing well.

"It's not that we played without determination. We conceded on three dead-ball situations and have to be more careful, but we were determined until the final whistle.

"We will fight all the way and hopefully will be able to put together a run of victories.

"We threw away two points considering how the game started and the opportunities we had at 3-3."