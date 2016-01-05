Mancini rules out Brozovic exit amid Arsenal rumours

Roberto Mancini says Inter have no intention of losing Marcelo Brozovic amid reported interest from Arsenal.

Brozovic joined Inter from Dinamo Zagreb in January 2015 on a two-year loan deal with a conditional obligation to make the move permanent and he has since developed into an important player for the Serie A leaders.

The Croatia international's good performances have not gone unnoticed elsewhere and he has been linked with a move to Arsenal as the Premier League frontrunners aim to add some more depth to their midfield, but Mancini is keen to hold on to him.

"Brozovic is integrating very well and has incredible quality," Mancini said at a news conference.

"We have no intention of selling him."

Inter resume Serie A action on Wednesday with a trip to Empoli and Mancini expects a tight encounter.

"We need to produce a great performance on Wednesday," he added.

"Empoli are going well and it will be a tough match.

"Who's starting tomorrow? Samir Handanovic, Miranda, Jeison Murillo, Gary Medel and Adem Ljajic will all feature from the start."

Inter top the Serie A table with 36 points from 17 games, holding a one-point lead over Fiorentina and Napoli.