Mancini: Scudetto not Inter's goal

Roberto Mancini has reiterated Inter are not thinking about winning the Serie A title just yet as qualifying for the Champions League remains their primary target.

Inter sit second in the Serie A table after 14 games, trailing leaders Napoli by just one point, and look well placed to provide a strong challenge in what promises to be an open title race.

Nevertheless, Mancini feels teams like Juventus, Roma, Fiorentina and Napoli are all better placed to go all the way this campaign.

"We are not aiming for the Scudetto," Mancini told Corriere dello Sport.

"Of course, it does not hurt to dream about the title. Inter have a great history and traditionally fight until the end. And it could be an advantage that we do not play European football. But our goal is to qualify for the next Champions League.

"Napoli, Roma, Fiorentina and Juventus are better equipped than us because they've played together for a long time.

"Juventus came back in the title race and that doesn't surprise be. They lost three great players, but also brought in four or five great ones. They are seven points behind and are back in it.

"Roma are a strong team, but one day they're up and another they're down. That said, they are in the running for the Scudetto, too.

"It would be better to finish second than third, because we would like to avoid the [Champions League] play-offs. That is our goal. It is always hard to settle for second place, though."