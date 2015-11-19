Mancini targets Champions League berth

Head coach Roberto Mancini has played down Inter's title chances this season, instead targeting Champions League qualification.

Inter last featured in Europe's primary club competition in 2011-12, having finished eighth in the league last season.

After an impressive start to the Serie A campaign, Mancini's men sit level on points with leaders Fiorentina, and Mancini has set his sights on a top-three finish following their strong start.

"Right now we are top of the standings but it is a long, tough and competitive season," the former Manchester City manager said.

"We need to work really hard to stay in the top position. Our target for the season is to clinch a Champions League berth. It is very important to play in the Champions League."

Mancini took charge at San Siro for the second time in November 2014 and the Italian coach feels more settled 12 months later.

"It is very difficult to turn around the fortunes when you take over in mid-season," he said.

"But this year things are different. It is much better when you work with the team from pre-season. We got some good new signings this season.

"We are a young team, with only two or three experienced players. We need to improve a lot but I am happy with the players we have got. We are doing a good job so far and working well together."