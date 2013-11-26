Mandanda gutted after latest Marseille loss

The France international was in impressive form in London, saving Mesut Ozil's first-half penalty and making a string of other stops.

But he was powerless to prevent Group F leaders Arsenal from beating his side, as the Premier League outfit dominated and won thanks to a double from Jack Wilshere.

Marseille only got going in the last 20 minutes but were generally outclassed as they lost their fifth pool match in as many attempts.

"If I told you we are at the same level as Arsenal, I would be lying," Mandanda admitted.

"Our opponents are far above us. I really think we should be on a par with such an opponent - we were far from this tonight.

"Our team struggled against the constant stream of Arsenal attacks."

Marseille finish the group stages with a home clash against Borussia Dortmund next month.