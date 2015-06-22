Mandzukic confident of adapting to Italian game

Mario Mandzukic is confident he will have no problems adapting to Italian football after sealing a move to Serie A champions Juventus.

Croatia striker Mandzukic completed a €19million move from Atletico Madrid on Monday.

The fee for the former Bayern Munich man will be paid in three instalments, with an initial payment of €7million in August to be followed by two subsequent €6m payments in 2016 and 2017.

Mandzukic scored 20 goals in all competitions for Atletico in his sole season with the Spanish club and sees no reason why he will not be able to excel with Massimiliano Allegri's beaten UEFA Champions League finalists.

"I'm happy to be at a big club like Juventus," Mandzukic told the club's official website. "I hope and I believe that the coach knows me well and can get the best out of me.

"I'm ready to do everything necessary for my team-mates. I've played against Juventus and Italy several times. I know them all very well, they're a very tough team with great quality.

"That's why I'm even more delighted that I too am part of this group now. I have nothing but the best to say about the team and the coach.

"I will try to slot in as quickly as possible, because as I've already said I know the players quite well. I've played against the team on several occasions, so I don't think it will be a big problem.

"This is my new team and I'll fight with everything I've got. I hope to score as many goals as possible.

"I know and I can see that it's a massive club with a huge fan base. So I'm very happy with this new challenge, I'm ready."