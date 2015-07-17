Mandzukic: Juve target Gotze welcome in Turin

Mario Mandzukic said Bayern Munich midfielder Mario Gotze is capable of playing in "any team" amid reports the pair could be reunited at Juventus.

Gotze has emerged as a transfer target for the Serie A champions, who are reportedly set to sell midfielder Arturo Vidal to Bayern.

The Germany international's link to Turin comes after Gotze's agent criticised Bayern coach Pep Guardiola for showing a lack of support to the 23-year-old.

Mandzukic and Gotze were team-mates for one season in 2013-14, and the former told reporters during his Juve presentation on Thursday: "He [Gotze] could play in any team.

"He's a player of great quality, and a good guy.

"As for [Andrea] Pirlo and [Carlos] Tevez [who have left], they're great players, who any team would miss.

"But as some leave, others arrive. Juve are always thinking ahead, there are new recruits, fresh faces and I hope we can be as strong as last season.

"Juventus are used to winning, winning titles and achieving things, and I hope that I can give my contribution to that."