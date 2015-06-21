Mandzukic lands in Turin as Juventus move nears

Atletico Madrid striker Mario Mandzukic flew to Turin on Sunday as he looks to complete a move to Serie A champions Juventus.

The Croatia international is set to depart the Vicente Calderon, just 12 months into a four-year deal, having arrived in Italy to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical.

Mandzukic could end up filling the boots of Juve top scorer Carlos Tevez, who has been heavily linked with Atletico, as well as a return to boyhood club Boca Juniors.

Announcing Mandzukic touching down in Turin, Juventus posted on Twitter: ".@MarioMandzukic9 has just touched down in Turin! Welcome, Mario!"

Former Bayern frontman Mandzukic hit 20 goals in 43 appearances in what is likely to be his sole season with Atletico, starting strongly before falling out of favour with coach Diego Simeone in the second half of the campaign.