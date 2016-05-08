Mandzukic rejects Premier League speculation

Mario Mandzukic is keen to stay with Serie A champions Juventus despite reported interest in the Croatia international from the Premier League.

Chelsea and Tottenham have been linked with a move for the 29-year-old despite Mandzukic lifting the Scudetto in his first season in Italy.

Since arriving from Atletico Madrid, Mandzukic has scored 13 goals in all competitions for Massimiliano Allegri's side, helping Juve seal a record fifth successive title.

And the striker – who has a contract until 2019 – insists he has no intention of leaving Turin, where he believes he can be involved in challenging for the Champions League next season.

"I am very happy here and I feel extraordinary. I had bad luck with injuries, but now I feel great and that is why I'm happy," he told Sportske Novosti.

"I want to stay here, 100 per cent. I am happy at Juve and next season we can do even better.

"The important thing is to maintain the squad and introduce a couple of stars. That way we can fight to win the Champions League."