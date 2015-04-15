Mandzukic: There was no bite from Carvajal

Carvajal could find himself in hot water with UEFA after footage appeared to show the Spain international aiming a punch towards Mandzukic's chest during the 0-0 draw in the quarter-final encounter at Vicente Calderon.

In the same incident it has been suggested that Carvajal bit the Croatia international.

Carvajal swiftly issued a denial, while Mandzukic has also come out in defence of his rival.

"Tough game yesterday with both teams giving their all," he wrote on Twitter. "There was no controversy, no bite, nothing."