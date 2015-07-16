Mandzukic vows to help Juve keep the winning feeling

Mario Mandzukic has vowed to do all he can to help Juventus maintain their tradition of winning major trophies.

The Croatia striker moved to the Serie A champions from Atletico Madrid last month in a deal that will eventually be worth €19million.

Mandzukic scored 20 goals in all competitions in his one season in the Spanish capital and will be expected to show his goalscoring prowess following Carlos Tevez's exit to Boca Juniors.

The 29-year-old joins a side that won the Serie A title for a fourth year running, as well as lifting the Coppa Italia and losing the UEFA Champions League final against Barcelona.

"Juventus are the best team in Serie A," he said at a news conference on Thursday.

"Juventus are used to winning and lifting trophies. I hope I am able to do my bit to help maintain this tradition.

"My reason for joining Juve was simple. They're a great team and it was an easy decision to make."

The former Bayern Munich man also spoke of his desire to offer more than just goals to the Juve cause.

"I'll give my best for Juventus," he added. "Their attractive style of play makes my job that much easier.

"Goals aren't the only thing that count. I hope to offer a more all-round contribution."