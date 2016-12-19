Mane continues trend of late Liverpool derby winners

Everton fans must have had an all too familiar sinking feeling when Sadio Mane scored a 94th-minute winner for Liverpool in Monday's Merseyside derby.

Mane was on hand to score the only goal of the game in the Premier League encounter after substitute Daniel Sturridge's effort had struck the post.

The Senegal international's late intervention gave the travelling support plenty to cheer about going into Christmas, and it is not an unusual feeling for the Liverpool fans.

It marked the fourth time the Reds have earned a stoppage-time winner against their fierce rivals, more than double the amount they have against any other opponent.

4 - Liverpool have won twice as many Premier League games with 90+ minute winners v Everton (4) than they have vs any other opponent. TimingDecember 19, 2016

Monday's win also extended the Reds' unbeaten streak against Everton to 12 matches, a run that stretches back to October 2010.