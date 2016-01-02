Mane dropped after turning up late for second time
Sadio Mane's poor timekeeping has seen him dropped from the Southampton team for a second time.
Ronald Koeman has dropped Sadio Mane from Southampton's starting XI for Saturday's trip to Norwich City after the attacker turned up late for a second time.
The Senegalese was similarly omitted in February when he failed to arrive on time for a Premier League clash with Liverpool.
Mane has been named among the substitutes at Carrow Road.
"It's a disciplinary reason [that Mane has not been included]," said Koeman. "He was in the team, but he was too late in the meeting.
"We have rules in the team."
Mane has scored three goals in 19 top-flight appearances for Southampton this season.
