Mane dropped after turning up late for second time

Ronald Koeman has dropped Sadio Mane from Southampton's starting XI for Saturday's trip to Norwich City after the attacker turned up late for a second time.

The Senegalese was similarly omitted in February when he failed to arrive on time for a Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Mane has been named among the substitutes at Carrow Road.

"It's a disciplinary reason [that Mane has not been included]," said Koeman. "He was in the team, but he was too late in the meeting.

"We have rules in the team."

Mane has scored three goals in 19 top-flight appearances for Southampton this season.