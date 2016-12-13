Mane has faith in faltering Karius

Sadio Mane has faith in Loris Karius and expects the struggling Liverpool goalkeeper to prove his critics wrong.

The 23-year-old, who moved to Anfield from Mainz in May, has come under pressure for a series of costly mistakes since replacing Simon Mignolet as the Reds' number one.

Manager Jurgen Klopp, though, has persisted with his compatriot and Mane has claimed the team are also behind the newcomer.

"Everybody knows this is football and [criticism] can happen," he told Sky Sports.

"We always train together and know his quality, what he can do to help the team.

"I think he will keep doing his best for the team, and do his best for the next game and keep helping, so what is behind is behind.

"I think in football everybody gets this kind of criticism. The reaction is more important now."

Liverpool are six points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea after giving up leads to lose at Bournemouth and draw with West Ham in their last two matches.

Nevertheless, Mane, who was signed from Southampton in June, expects his team-mates to bounce back from their recent disappointments.

"I'm not frustrated about Chelsea [being in first place], but maybe [I am frustrated] because we didn't win the games we should win," he said.

"But it can happen in football, so it does not affect anyone in the team. We're going to do our best to win the next game.

"I think we can do everything. I think we can beat anyone, so anything is possible. For the moment the season is too long, and we will take it game by game and try to win."

Up next for Liverpool is a league match away to Middlesbrough on Wednesday.