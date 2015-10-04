Mangala: Aguero unstoppable on his day

Eliaquim Mangala has voiced his admiration for Sergio Aguero in the wake of the Argentine's sublime performance in Manchester City's 6-1 win over Newcastle United on Saturday.

Aguero netted five goals within 20 minutes to help City to victory at the Emirates Stadium and Mangala believes his team-mate is unstoppable on his day.

"He is small and has strong legs, making it very difficult for us defenders – he moves so quickly and scores so easily," Mangala was quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

"He showed all those qualities against Newcastle. It's amazing to play with him – I am so happy I don't have to play against him. Let's hope he keeps playing like that.

"He makes it so tough for defenders. When he is in top form he is hard to stop.

"Training and games are different, but I know only too well what it is like to play against him. He is so difficult to mark – he is one of the best strikers in the world and showed that."

Aguero's five-goal haul on Saturday saw him take his tally for 2015-16 to eight goals in 11 appearances in all competitions.