Mangala: City want to make history in Champions League

Eliaquim Mangala has urged his Manchester City team-mates to make history at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

City take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final with the tie delicately poised after a 0-0 draw in Manchester last week.

Mangala said the scoreline in Manchester did not hurt City's chances heading into the second leg, but said his side would have to replicate the defensive performance while finding another gear in the front third to progress.

"I think 0-0 was a good result," Mangala told City's official website.

"We defended very well and didn’t concede an away goal which was very important for us."

Whatever they do, they will have to improve on the weekend's terrible display in a 4-2 Premier League loss to Southampton.

"That was good for this game but the weekend loss to Southampton was not," he said.

"We know that it will be a tough game against Real Madrid and that they play well at home, but we did well in the other rounds of the competition, especially at Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain.

"Every game is another story but we have to concentrate and finish well when we have the opportunity."

With the club's Champions League qualification hopes for next season hanging on by a thread, Mangala said City's full focus is on winning a maiden Champions League title.

"Our aim is to win the Champions League - that was always the project. We are improving and we want to keep playing in this way," Mangala added.

"We don't want to stay in the semi-final and think we've done well - we want more. We want to reach the final and now we are so close that ambition.

"I am proud of what we've done so far. It is very special for every player to play in the semi-final and the possibility of playing in a final - maybe even winning the Champions League.

"This is a very important moment for all of us and for my career, it is something very special."