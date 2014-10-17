Mangala ruled out of Tottenham clash

Manager Manuel Pellegrini confirmed on Friday that the centre-back had returned from international duty with a muscle injury that will keep him out until Tuesday's UEFA Champions League fixture at CSKA Moscow.

Mangala played 90 minutes in France's 2-1 win over Portugal last weekend, but did not feature in Tuesday's 3-0 victory away to Armenia.

"We have just a small problem with Mangala, a small muscle injury but I think he will without any problem be fit for Tuesday," Pellegrini said.

The Chilean also revealed that Yaya Toure had only returned from his spell with the Ivory Coast on Thursday and that a decision will be taken over his involvement on the day of the Tottenham game at the Etihad Stadium.

City put 11 goals past Tottenham last season, winning 6-0 on home soil in November, but Pellegrini is taking nothing for granted.

"We are not expecting to score six goals every time we play Tottenham," he said. "Last year Spurs away was one of the best games we played.

"We hope to play a very good game but it will be very different [to last season]."

Pellegrini's side sit second in the top flight but face a five-point gap to unbeaten leaders Chelsea.