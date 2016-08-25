Manquillo makes Sunderland move

Javier Manquillo has become David Moyes' latest defensive acquisition at Sunderland after the Atletico Madrid full-back agreed a season-long loan deal at the Stadium of Light.

Moyes has looked to strengthen his options at the back after the departure of Younes Kaboul, with Paddy McNair, Papy Djilobodji and Donald Love all arriving in recent weeks.

Manquillo provides another option for the Sunderland boss and the Atleti defender is expected to challenge Love and Billy Jones for the starting spot at right full-back.

The 22-year-old arrives on a temporary deal for the 2016-17 campaign, with the Premier League outfit holding an option to make the move permanent on a four-year contract.

It will be Manquillo's second spell in England after a one-season campaign with Liverpool two years ago, making 19 appearances in all competitions before returning to Spain.

He spent last season on loan with Marseille in Ligue 1, the club finishing 13th in the table.