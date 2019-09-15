Manuel Pellegrini wants West Ham to be more clinical

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has challenged his side to be more clinical when they return to Premier League action at Aston Villa on Monday night.

The Irons resume the domestic campaign having picked up seven points from their opening four games, which started with a 5-0 home defeat by reigning champions Manchester City.

Pellegrini’s well-drilled side saw off newly-promoted Norwich 2-0 at the London Stadium last time out, having previously won 3-1 away at Watford and then beaten Newport to progress in the Carabao Cup.

The Chilean, though, feels there is still more to come from a team spearheaded by £45million summer signing Sebastian Haller and the industry of Argentina playmaker Manuel Lanzini.

“All round, I think the fact we are creating chances it is down to the characteristics of the players, technical and fast players playing in an attacking style,” Pellegrini said.

“We need to continue improving because we created many chances against Norwich and scored only two goals.

“I think there are many things we can still improve on every day in training and during the games, which is always more difficult.”

Villa returned to the top flight after winning the Championship play-off final, but have lost three out of four Premier League games so far.

Pellegrini feels if West Ham want to move forwards with their own ambitions looking up towards the top six, then getting results in these fixtures are key.

“We need to beat teams like Aston Villa, because last season there were a lot of teams around us that we lost to. Now we will see what happens this season,” the West Ham manager said.

“Villa is a difficult team. Their stadium is very important for them, but we go there as we do in all the other games – to try to win.

“Villa have had some different results, bought a lot of good players and play an attacking style.

“I think that they are doing well, they must adapt to the Premier League still, but they have a very good team and a manager in Dean Smith who wants to play in an attacking way.”