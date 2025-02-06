'Many of us at Liverpool expected a downfall when Jurgen Klopp left, like with Wenger, Ferguson and others. We didn’t expect to be where we are today - and that's largely thanks to Arne' Alexis Mac Allister explains his initial expectations of Arne Slot

The list of clubs who’ve struggled to adjust after losing a long-serving manager is rather longer than the list of those who haven’t. Regardless of Arne Slot’s capabilities, this season’s events at Anfield are surprising even to members of the squad.

Liverpool are six points clear at the top of the Premier League and are still in the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup. New manager Slot has the Reds scoring goals for fun and winning games with ruthless consistency, and it’s no mean feat for a successor to a legendary manager.

Jurgen Klopp won the Premier League and Champions League with Liverpool and Slot is very much on track to tick off at least one of those in his very first season in England.

Arne Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp last summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I think we were quite lucky that the club found a very strong candidate and, I think, the right one to be here,” said Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in an exclusive interview with La Media Inglesa.

“We’re exceeding expectations, I would say, because I think at the beginning of the season nobody expected it, not even me, at least, we didn’t expect to be where we are today. That’s largely thanks to Arne and then, obviously, to a group that has an ambition and a very strong mentality.”

Liverpool are six points clear in the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Many of us expected, indeed, even a downfall after the club, because it has happened in big clubs that have changed their coach, Wenger, Ferguson and others. Not only has there been no downfall, but there has even been improvement,” continued the World Cup winner, who is ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best central midfielders in the world right now.

Mac Allister revealed the tactical intentions of Liverpool under Slot and explained the differences between Slot’s Reds and Klopp’s more aggressive attacking play.

“I think the main difference is that we were a very, very direct team and today we’re a team where we try to be a little more patient and a little more possessive,” he said.

“I think with the quality of the players we have, with the physical capacity of the players we have, having possession and, at times, being able to rest with the ball has helped us a lot to be more fresh.”

Arne Slot has Liverpool performing under a contracts cloud (Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

It’s not all change at Anfield and that’s been key to Liverpool’s successes this season. Continuity is vital from one manager to the next and the Reds, though tweaked, are playing in a style the players recognise and understand.

“I think that’s perhaps the difference. I would tell you that the main ideas are more or less the same and I think that’s why the group feels so comfortable,” said Mac Allister.

Liverpool take on Plymouth Argyle this week in FA Cup action as the Fourth Round reaches its third day of fixtures on Sunday.