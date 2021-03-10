Manyama rescues a point for Chiefs at Maritzburg

A late goal from Lebogang Manyama earned Kaizer Chiefs a point against Maritzburg United after they played out to a 1-1 draw at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Gavin Hunt decided to keep the same team that beat Petroleos de Luanda 2-0 in the Caf Champions League at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, with Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro missing the clash through injury, while Itumeleng Khune was unavailable due to family commitments.

The Team of Choice drew first blood in the game after Thabiso Kutumela slotted the ball home from close range after a brilliant counter attack by Maritzburg.

The visitors had a huge opportunity to double their lead six minutes later but Bongokuhle Hlongwane steered his free header over the crossbar.

Daniel Akpeyi came to his side rescue in the 27th minute when he was forced t make a save to deny midfielder Ryan Rae's shot at goal.

Willard Katsande had a chance to get his side back into the game with five minutes left to play but saw his header saved by the Maritzburg goalkeeper as the game went into the half time break with Chiefs trailing by one goal.

Amakhosi had the chance to level matters in the second but Mathoho's attempt sailed over the bar before Ali Meza's cut back inside the box took a deflection off of Mathoho and nearly found the back of his own net but Akpeyi was on hand to collect the ball.

Judas Moseamedi should've doubled his sides lead and put the game to bed in the 79th minute but the forward rattled the woodwork with his effort from outside the box after beating two Chiefs defender.

Lebogang Manyama came close to equalising a minute later but saw his volley from inside the box clear away from danger by the head of Allie.

Amakhosi eventually levelled matters with three minutes left in the game after Manyama's glancing header found the back of the net after receiving a cross from Blom.

Both teams pressed forward in the closing stages of the game as they went in search of the winning goal but neither side could find the winners as they settle for a point at the Harry Gwala Stadium.