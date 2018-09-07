Maradona appointed coach of second-tier Mexican side Dorados

Diego Maradona will coach Dorados after being appointed by the second-tier Mexican side on Thursday.

Maradona's last coaching job was with Al Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, where the 57-year-old Argentine great left the second-division team in April, while he signed a three-year deal to become president of Belarusian outfit Dinamo Brest in May.

But the former Argentina boss and World Cup winner is back in management, this time in Mexico with Dorados – the club where Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spent six months as a player in 2006.

Maradona replaces Francisco Gomez, who oversaw a winless start to the Ascenso MX season following three losses and three draws in the opening six matches.

Dorados – formed in 2003 – find themselves joint-bottom of the table in the 15-team league.

Regarded as one of the all-time greats, Maradona – who scored 34 goals in 91 appearances and helped Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986 – has also spent time in charge of Mandiyu de Corrientes, Racing Club and Al Wasl.

Maradona led Argentina at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where the South American giants were humbled 4-0 by Germany in the quarter-finals.