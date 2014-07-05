Maradona claims Argentina 'has no idea'

Maradona has made no secret of his discontent with the side's performances under coach Alejandro Sabella, a campaign which has seen them earn four one-goal victories over Bosnia-Herzegovina, Iran, Nigeria and Switzerland.

The 53-year-old has previously been critical of Argentina's set-up, and said he is worried about their chances ahead of their last-eight encounter in Brasilia.

"It seems to me that Argentina today has no idea," Maradona told Spanish newspaper AS.

"In the first half against Switzerland the team did not have one chance.

"My team were a lot more offensive than this one. It looks bleak for us if I'm honest.

"I wish the team played differently, that it exploited all the ability its players have.

"We haven't seen the best from them neither tactically nor individually and this worries me."

Maradona also said he believed Napoli forward Gonzalo Higuain played out of position, and claimed defensive midfielder Fernando Gago looked fatigued in their last-16 1-0 win over Switzerland after extra-time.

"Watching the match against Switzerland, I was alarmed that Higuain didn't have enough forward movement, that he moved inside the central midfielders," he said.

"I was worried about Gago's tiredness, that (Javier) Mascherano had to cover all the ground.

"This was a stuttering Argentina. It needs to change its rhythm."