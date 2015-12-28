Maradona comparisons bring 'great joy' for Napoli star Higuain

In-form Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain has spoken of his "great joy" at comparisons with Argentina legend Diego Maradona.

Higuain has been in stunning form so far this season and has scored 16 goals in 17 Serie A appearances to leave Napoli third and just one point off leaders Inter.

The former Real Madrid striker's form has evoked memories of the great Maradona's performances in a Napoli shirt, the Argentina great inspiring two title wins in 1986-87 and 1989-90, while he also won the Coppa Italia and the UEFA Cup with the club.

But rather than being burdened by his countryman's legacy, Higuain is relishing leading Napoli's assault on the title.

"Diego Maradona? I'm Argentinian like he is, but wearing this shirt is not a burden - it is a satisfaction," he told Mediaset Premium Sport.

"He is an extraordinary player in the history of football and is loved at Napoli. Being compared to him is a source of great joy."

Higuain also spoke glowingly of head coach Maurizio Sarri, who took over at Stadio San Paolo in June.

"There was a great feeling straight away," he added. "He convinced me to stay and I'd like to thank him along with my team-mates, the club and the supporters.

"I am happy I decided to stay, Sarri gave me peace of mind, my head is clear and that shows on the pitch."

On Sarri's recent suggestion that Higuain could win the prestigious Ballon d'Or, he added: "I thank him, he is always sincere with me."