Maradona: Messi would make Bayern unbeatable

Bayern clinched a 24th national title on Tuesday with a 3-1 win at Hertha Berlin, which moved them into an unassailable 25-point lead with seven games to spare.

The Bavarians have now won six trophies in under two seasons, with former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola - who replaced Jupp Heynckes in the close-season - responsible for their successes in the league, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Guardiola's men are still in contention to retain the UEFA Champions League title they won last year, and will add Borussia Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski to their ranks at the end of the campaign.

Argentina legend Maradona expressed admiration for Guardiola and feels that the addition of compatriot and Barca superstar Messi would make Bayern impossible to defeat.

"I would like to work for a week with Guardiola to watch him in training. I would be very happy to visit Bayern Munich," he told Sport Bild.

"(Robert) Lewandowski and Messi? Then everyone else would play for second place. In every competition, in every league."