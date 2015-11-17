Maradona undergoes second gastric bypass

Diego Maradona has undergone a second gastric bypass operation, his doctor has confirmed.

The legendary Argentinian had surgery at a private clinic in the Venezuelan city of Maracaibo on Sunday after struggling with weight problems and complications resulting from the first time he had the procedure 10 years ago.

"He told me he was feeling fine, that he wasn't in any pain," Colombian surgeon Dr Carlos Felipe Chaux confirmed to AFP.

"He's in very good physical condition and very good health. His heart is very well and all his vital signs are normal."

Maradona is due to spend eight days in Maracaibo before moving to Caracas to continue his recovery.