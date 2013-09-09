Marange 'disgusted' with Palace treatment

The 27-year-old, who signed on a free transfer in August, slammed the London club for not giving him a fair opportunity to impress.

Marange, who spent over 10 years at Bordeaux, revealed that he was not aware of the requirement to name a group of 25 players eligible for matches.

And he admitted that he may be forced to leave the club.

"I am disgusted," he told L'Equipe. "If I knew that rule (Premier League list), I would have asked to add a clause on my contract.

"How could you judge a player in 10 days?

"I was not presented to the press. I never had any official photo and I am still waiting for my club suit. I stayed for a fortnight in a hotel before settling in a house and the officials told it was up to me to pay the bill.

"It is a real hassle. I have a good contract, I am earning a bit more than in Bordeaux, but living in London is 10 times more expensive. And I came to play.

"Either I cancel my contract or I am waiting for the winter transfer market to find a new club."

The Frenchman will now speak with club chairman Steve Parish later this week before deciding on his next course of action.