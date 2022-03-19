Marc McNulty strikes late to hand Dundee United victory at St Mirren

Marc McNulty struck in injury time to hand Dundee United a much-needed 2-1 win at 10-man St Mirren.

Stephen Robinson’s side had forged in front through Jay Henderson but it was the visitors who dominated the second half.

Dylan Levitt drew them level before St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick was shown a red card for a late tackle on Tony Watt.

And United made the most of the extra man to seal a first away win in 11 attempts.

St Mirren made two changes from the team knocked out of the Scottish Cup by Hearts as Marcus Fraser and Henderson came in, with Scott Tanser and Jordan Jones making way.

United, in turn, made four changes from the side beaten by Celtic. Ross Graham, Ian Harkes, Nicky Clark and Kieran Freeman all dropped out to be replaced by Charlie Mulgrew, Scott McMann, Watt and 17 year-old Miller Thomson, who made his first start for the club.

It was Saints who went in front after just three minutes as Connor Ronan played in Henderson and he ran to the edge of the box before firing a shot high past Benjamin Siegrist.

United were next to threaten with a Calum Butcher drive that sailed high over the crossbar before McNulty tried his luck with a shot that went well wide.

McNulty then played in Ilmari Niskanen but the Finn seemed caught in two minds and could only hit the ball straight at Alnwick.

Eamonn Brophy was next to try his luck with a long-range effort that was deflected for a corner before Fraser had a fresh-air swipe at the ball after another corner landed at his feet.

Terrors boss Tam Courts made two changes at half-time to try to bring fresh attacking impetus to his team and it almost paid off immediately.

McNulty had a diving header at the back post scrambled away by Richard Tait before substitute Nicky Clark’s long-range effort crashed against the crossbar.

The goal was coming and Levitt benefited from a fortunate ricochet before firing in a shot from the edge of the penalty box that beat Alnwick via the far post.

United remained in the ascendancy and Ryan Edwards was unlucky to see his shot on the turn strike the crossbar as his team looked to make their dominance count.

But after Alnwick was sent off, McNulty reacted quickest to turn Clark’s shot off the bar into the net.