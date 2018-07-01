Marcelo trains with Brazil ahead of Mexico last-16 clash
A back injury forced him off early against Serbia but Marcelo trained with his Brazil team-mates on Sunday ahead of their clash with Mexico.
Marcelo appears set to start for Brazil against Mexico after the Real Madrid defender took part in training for the Selecao in Samara on Sunday.
The left-back lasted just 10 minutes of Brazil's 2-0 Group E win over Serbia on Wednesday, when he was forced off with back spasms and replaced by Filipe Luis.
Team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar suggested a hotel mattress may have been the cause of the issue, but remained optimistic that Marcelo would recover in time to face Group F runners-up Mexico in the last 16 on Monday.
And those positive predictions were borne out as Marcelo joined the rest of his team-mates in practice on the pitch at Samara Arena.
Brazil only arrived in the city in the early hours of Sunday morning, when they were met by a throng of reporters and a large crowd of vociferous supporters at their hotel.
The five-time champions are aiming to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the seventh time in a row, while their opponents are looking to rid themselves of "the curse of the fifth game", after falling at the second-round stage in each of the past six tournaments.
