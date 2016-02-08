Marchisio expects Napoli showdown to be decisive

Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio believes Saturday's match against Napoli will be decisive in the Serie A title race.

The reigning champions are trailing Napoli by two points and will go top for the first time this season with a win in Turin.

Juventus are on a 14-game winning streak in the league following Sunday's 2-0 win at Frosinone, while Napoli have not dropped points in their last eight Serie A fixtures and Marchisio is fully aware of the importance of the clash.

"We both enter the match in great form," he told Sky.

"They're ahead of us at present and we lost our first head-to-head at the San Paolo earlier in the season, so it's undoubtedly a very decisive match for us, one we can't afford to lose."

Juventus needed goals from Juan Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala in the final 17 minutes to beat Frosinone, but Marchisio said he never doubted they would break the deadlock.

"Our strength lies in knowing that sooner or later a goal will come.

"We had chances in the first and second half, but the most important thing was to win to ensure that we remain hot on the heels of Napoli ahead of next Saturday."