Marchisio hails strong Juventus showing

Antonio Conte's men earned their ninth straight league win with a commanding performance at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia to consign the hosts to only their second home loss of the season.

Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon did concede for the first time in 745 minutes when Maximiliano Moralez equalised after 15 minutes, but goals from Carlos Tevez, Paul Pogba, Fernando Llorente and Arturo Vidal made sure of the points for the in-form Turin club.

Marchisio expressed his delight at a result that keeps Juve five points ahead of nearest challengers Roma - who will be their next opponents on January 5.

"We've ended 2013 on a positive note and now we'll enjoy our time off before returning to consider the Roma game," Marchisio said.

"We managed to put in a strong performance at a ground where it's always difficult to come away with the win."

Marchisio's sentiments were echoed by Spain striker Llorente, who found the net for the eighth time this campaign.

"We stuck to the game plan throughout," Llorente commented.

"I'm improving and happy to play for a great team. Everyone works for each other and helps out their team-mates."