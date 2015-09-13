Marchisio hopeful for City trip

Claudio Marchisio is hoping he escaped serious injury after the Juventus midfielder was substituted at half-time against Chievo.

Marchisio only lasted 45 minutes of Juventus' 1-1 draw at home to Chievo on Saturday, withdrawn at the interval as a precaution having felt pain in his thigh.

The Italy international was returning to the team for the first time after sustaining a thigh injury prior to the start of the Serie A season.

Marchisio took to Facebook to update Juventus fans, with the 29-year-old in doubt for Tuesday's UEFA Champions League opener at Manchester City.

"This is not an easy time, but all together we will get back on our feet," wrote Marchisio, whose Juve are winless from three matches in their bid to retain the Scudetto.

"Now the Champions League begins. We must focus on working to get better, game by game.

"Tomorrow we'll have some tests on my right thigh. I hope it's nothing serious."