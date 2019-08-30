Marcus Fraser hoping Ross County can bounce back against Aberdeen

Skipper Marcus Fraser is sure Ross County will show their true colours and stand up to the Pittodrie challenge following their capitulation against Livingston.

Co-manager Stuart Kettlewell felt they had shown a “soft centre” when shipping three goals from balls into the box inside 26 minutes against Livi last weekend.

But Fraser is sure that talks between the players have ironed out the problems and they will display resilience at Aberdeen on Saturday.

Fraser said in a video on the club’s Twitter feed: “We know as players it was a sore one. We talk amongst ourselves about what went wrong and we have watched it on the video.

“Now that’s to the back of our head, we have trained hard all week and now we want to put that right on Saturday. We are ready for it.

“When you go to Pittodrie it’s always going to be tough, you are always going to have to defend at times in the game. I think in the main so far this season we have done that well.

“We had a wee blip on Saturday but I’m sure when Aberdeen pile forward or put balls into the box, then we are going to stand up and be counted as most of the time we do.”

Fraser, whose team have four points from three Ladbrokes Premiership games, added: “The boys in there are a brilliant group of boys, always positive.

“As I said we were hurting from last week’s performance and we knew we had to do better. We are looking to put that right.

“It’s been a good week’s training, everyone’s buoyant and buzzing about. So we will take that into Saturday’s game and hopefully get a positive result.”