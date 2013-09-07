Markarian slams referee after Uruguay loss
Peru head coach Sergio Markarian believes referee Patricio Loustau should not go to the FIFA World Cup after his side lost to Uruguay.
Loustau oversaw Peru's 2-1 defeat in Lima in the South American qualification section on Friday, awarding a controversial penalty for a foul on Luis Suarez before sending off defender Yoshimar Yotun in unclear circumstances shortly after for a foul on the Liverpool striker.
And although Makarian admitted his player had acted stupidly, he feels Argentine official Loustau's decision to reduce his side to 10 men before half-time was soft.
"I'll do my best to make this World Cup referee not go because I'm not ashamed to say it was totally decisive," said the 68-year-old.
"What Yotun did was silly but I've seen worse, like elbows or double uncollected simulations that go unpunished."
Peru are now five points behind Uruguay, who occupy the fifth-place play-off position in the CONMEBOL qualifying pool.
