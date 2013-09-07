Markarian slams referee after Uruguay loss

Loustau oversaw Peru's 2-1 defeat in Lima in the South American qualification section on Friday, awarding a controversial penalty for a foul on Luis Suarez before sending off defender Yoshimar Yotun in unclear circumstances shortly after for a foul on the Liverpool striker.

And although Makarian admitted his player had acted stupidly, he feels Argentine official Loustau's decision to reduce his side to 10 men before half-time was soft.

"I'll do my best to make this World Cup referee not go because I'm not ashamed to say it was totally decisive," said the 68-year-old.

"What Yotun did was silly but I've seen worse, like elbows or double uncollected simulations that go unpunished."

Peru are now five points behind Uruguay, who occupy the fifth-place play-off position in the CONMEBOL qualifying pool.