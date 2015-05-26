Markevych admits to Dnipro nerves

Myron Markevych admits there are nerves within the Dnipro camp as they prepare for Wednesday's UEFA Europa League final against Sevilla in Warsaw.

The Ukrainian outfit booked their place in a first European showpiece with a 2-1 aggregate win over Napoli in the semi-finals.

They will now face holders Sevilla, who breezed past Fiorentina 5-0 over two legs and are looking to become the first side to win the competition four times.

"I did not imagine we'd get this far. But your appetite grows when you start eating!" Markevych said.

"If I said the lads weren't nervous, I'd be lying. But it is very important they forget that tomorrow.

"I think Napoli are fairly similar to Sevilla in style, which will help us a lot.

"They can create a number of chances. Our defence has been playing at a high level, we must neutralise them."

Midfielder Valeriy Fedorchuk, meanwhile, revealed the club have helped subsidise some of the costs for Dnipro fans travelling to Warsaw.

"We have paid for some tickets and some transportation for our fans. We want them to feel positive," he said.

"Hopefully as neighbours, Polish fans will support us. But we hope the way we play will make them happy, too!

"We're anticipating an exciting finale and we're all dreaming of the trophy!"