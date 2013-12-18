Marotta: Pogba, Pirlo won't sign until new year

Veteran Pirlo's current deal runs out in the summer, while the Serie A leaders are looking to tie down the 20-year-old Pogba on improved terms following a string of impressive performances.

But, while Marotta is not expecting the midfield duo to sign over the Christmas period, he is confident they will soon put pen to paper and extend their stays at the Juventus Stadium.

"There will be no announcements under the tree," he told Rai Sport. "I don’t think anything will be sorted out before Christmas, but we are calm as there is an idyllic relationship between us and the players.

"They consider Juventus to be their home, their natural habitat and it would be hard for them to find something better.

"I think we’ll resolve these situations in a small amount of time."

Champions Juventus are currently five points clear of Roma at the top of Serie A.