Marquez ruled out of Copa America group stages

Mexico's chances of qualifying for the Copa America quarter-finals have been dealt a blow after Rafael Marquez was ruled out of the group stages with a thigh injury on Saturday.

Results of scans revealed the 36-year-old's injury, which requires seven to 10 days on the sidelines.

The Mexico skipper was injured in their goalless draw against Bolivia, forced off in the 64th minute on Friday.

"After the injury suffered yesterday during the match against Bolivia, Rafael Marquez went through medical tests today in Santiago," a statement from the Mexican Football Federation read.

"The scans showed a grade 1-2 left thigh injury. The estimated recuperation time for this time of injury is between 7 days and 10 days."

Marquez will miss Mexico's remaining Group A fixtures against host nation Chile and Ecuador.