Marquinhos calls for cool heads at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos called for cool heads to prevail after his side battled back to grab a dramatic 2-2 draw against Ligue 1 leaders Nice.

Unai Emery's men remain four points adrift of Nice in third position after Sunday's match, but the gap would have been a damaging seven had it not been for Edinson Cavani's second-half double after Wylan Cyprien's superb free-kick and Alassane Plea's strike put the visitors two up.

PSG are now without a win in three matches, but Marquinhos is reluctant to push the panic button, despite growing pressure on Emery.

"For a defender, it is always hard conceding goals, but we have to keep a cool head, keep working hard and do better next time," he told the club's website.

"It really was a match of two halves. In the first half, we had the ball and chances to score, but we weren't clinical in attack or in defence. Nice had two shots and scored two goals.

"We were better in the second half, the game changed and we scored."

Midfielder Thiago Motta also felt Nice made the most of what were limited opportunities and hopes the upcoming Coupe de la Ligue last-16 tie at home to Lille will spell the end of PSG's winless run.

"It is frustrating to see your opponent have so few chances and score two goals," he said.

"Right from the start we looked to attack and play our football, do what we do best. They scored a great goal with their very first shot.

"We have to look at what we did well and what we need to improve. Like the coach said, we will have other opportunities to bounce back, starting with Lille in the Coupe de la Ligue on Wednesday."