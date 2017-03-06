Marquinhos PSG talks have stalled, says agent

Negotiations between Marquinhos and Paris Saint-Germain over a new contract are presently at a standstill, according to the Brazilian defender's agent.

The 22-year-old's current deal with the Ligue 1 champions expires in June 2019 and he was heavily linked to Barcelona last close season.

Marquinhos has secured the regular first-team football he craved in the French capital this term, making 33 appearances across all competitions.

His representative Giuliano Bertolucci told Mundo Deportivo that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi refused to engage with €60million interest from Barcelona last year but talks over a prolonged stay in the French capital have not progressed.

"Marquinhos has not yet renewed. Five months ago we did not negotiate with PSG. The renegotiation is stopped," Bertolucci said.

"The PSG president never wanted to negotiate the player's exit and the two clubs failed to reach an agreement.

"He did not want to negotiate with Barca or any other club."

He added: "For now I have had no contact with Barca. Last summer, PSG had an offer of €60m for Marquinhos and rejected it."

Nevertheless, Bertolucci also refused to rule out a future move to Camp Nou, while suggesting his client could also find suitable employers in the Premier League.

"The Spanish League is very interesting to play and Barca are a great club. There is always interest in such a club," he said.

"There are also other big teams in the Premier League."

PSG travel to face Barca in the Champions League on Wednesday, boasting a seemingly unassailable 4-0 lead from the first leg at Parc des Princes.