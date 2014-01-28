Marseille agree to sign Dja Djedje from Evian
Marseille have reached an agreement in principle to sign Evian defender Brice Dja Djedje.
Ivory Coast international Dja Djedje is poised to move to the Stade Velodrome on a four and a half-year deal.
The transfer will see 26-year-old Marseille defender Kassim Abdallah join struggling Evian, who sit 17th in Ligue 1 with 21 points from 22 games.
A statement on Marseille's website read: "Olympique de Marseille and Evian Thonon Galliard have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Brice Dja Djedje.
"The arrival of the 23-year-old Ivorian defender will be formalised on Wednesday after the player's medical examination.
"Brice Dja Djedje joins OM for a period of four and a half years."
Dja Djedje moved to Evian in 2010 after progressing through the youth ranks at Paris Saint-Germain.
The 23-year-old has caught the eye with his performances for Pascal Dupraz's side over the past two seasons, scoring in May's 3-2 Coupe de France final defeat against Bordeaux.
