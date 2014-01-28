Marseille agree to sign Dja Djedje from Evian

Ivory Coast international Dja Djedje is poised to move to the Stade Velodrome on a four and a half-year deal.

The transfer will see 26-year-old Marseille defender Kassim Abdallah join struggling Evian, who sit 17th in Ligue 1 with 21 points from 22 games.

A statement on Marseille's website read: "Olympique de Marseille and Evian Thonon Galliard have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Brice Dja Djedje.

"The arrival of the 23-year-old Ivorian defender will be formalised on Wednesday after the player's medical examination.

"Brice Dja Djedje joins OM for a period of four and a half years."

Dja Djedje moved to Evian in 2010 after progressing through the youth ranks at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 23-year-old has caught the eye with his performances for Pascal Dupraz's side over the past two seasons, scoring in May's 3-2 Coupe de France final defeat against Bordeaux.