Marseille can still win Ligue 1, insists Ayew

Marcelo Bielsa's Marseille are five points adrift of defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, who kicked off week 30 with a 3-1 win over Lorient, as they prepare to face second-bottom Lens on Sunday.

PSG, Lyon and Marseille are all in the hunt for honours in the French top flight and Ayew is optimistic about his side's chances under Chilean boss Bielsa.

"I think playing under a coach like Marcelo Bielsa is great for any player, especially when you are young," Ayew told The Ligue 1 Show on beIN Sports.

"He's a coach who is very tough, who wants to always go forward and I think since he has come, whether me or other players, we are learning a lot from his training sessions and from his way of seeing football.

"Well I think that the normal objective of the club is to be in the Champions League next season, but if we can do more we will try and do more because I think we have the players in the team to win the league."

This season is shaping as Ayew's last chance to win Ligue 1 as a Marseille player, with the Ivory Coast international tipped to leave Stade Velodrome once his contract expires in June.