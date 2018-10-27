Marseille extend Garcia, Zubizarreta contracts

Marseille have given new contracts to head coach Rudi Garcia and sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta, tying them to the club until 2021.

Garcia led Marseille to the Europa League final last season, although his side were beaten soundly by Atletico Madrid.

The club have mounted a strong start to their Ligue 1 campaign, though they sit 11 points adrift of runaway leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

And Marseille have been given a boost ahead of a clash with PSG on Sunday by Garcia and Zubizarreta committing their futures.