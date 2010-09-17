Marseille lose Lucho for Arles meeting

Olympique Marseille will be without playmaker Lucho Gonzalez when they travel to bottom club Arles-Avignon on Saturday after the Argentine suffered a calf injury in his team's 1-0 Champions League defeat by Spartak Moscow.

"Lucho will not play against Arles-Avignon on Saturday," Marseille's medical staff said in a statement on the club's website.

Champions Marseille got off to a stuttering start to the season, picking only five points from their opening five games.

Arles-Avignon reserve team coach Jean-Louis Saez will be in charge for the game after they announced they were set to fire head coach Michel Estevan.

Monaco could be without Daniel Niculae when leaders Toulouse visit on Saturday after the Romanian picked up a groin injury last weekend. Monaco, ninth in the standings, trail Toulouse by five points.

Second-placed Stade Rennes expect to welcome back France defender Rod Fanni for their trip to Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

"Rod Fanni, who was suffering from a thigh injury, is back in training," the Brittany side said on their website earlier this week.

France defender Aly Cissokho (thigh) has resumed training and is expected to be fit for Olympique Lyon's trip to Girondins Bordeaux on Sunday, the club reported on their website.

Lyon playmaker Yoann Gourcuff is doubtful for a return to his former club with an unspecified injury.

"He took a knock. He is doubtful," coach Claude Puel told reporters without elaborating.

