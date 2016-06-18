Marseille policing under question once more after Hungary flashpoint

The level of security at Marseille's Stade Velodrome was again open to question after police failed to prevent around 200 Hungary fans from moving from one end of the ground to the other ahead of Saturday's game with Iceland.

The group, all of whom were wearing black t-shirts, made a very obvious move to leave the north stand, breaking through a limited cordon before racing along the Tribune Ganay.

When they reached the far corner, they were met by a group of around 20 stewards who held them back for around five minutes, presumably until back-up from the police arrived.

It failed to materialise and the group, seemingly in a co-ordinated move, burst through before joining their compatriots in the south stand.

Pathetic policing once again as around 200 Hungary fans leap barrier and overpower 20 helpless stewards. June 18, 2016

One fan attempted to cross via a piece of tarpaulin and fell approximately 10 feet on to the concrete floor.

Only once the fans were safely across did the police attend the scene.

A loud firecracker was also set off from the Hungary end.

It is the second major incident to occur in Marseille after Russian fans burst through a flimsy cordon to attack England supporters at the conclusion of last Saturday's 1-1 draw.

Russia were handed a suspended disqualification from the tournament by UEFA, who are also investigating after Croatia fans hurled fireworks on to the pitch during their game with Czech Republic, forcing the game to be halted.